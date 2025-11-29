Ready to discuss development done by Rahul Gandhi’s family:Jagga Reddy

Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Friday posed a question to BJP saying he is ready to discuss with people on development done by Rahul's family; are you ready to discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work in 11 years.

Reddy alleged ’you came to power the second time and even the third time only with bogus votes. What Rahul Gandhi said is true. I don’t like the word “alugudu” in politics. There is no job more foolish in politics than being an “alugudu.”

Nehru established the FCI to feed the poor during famine. Indira Gandhi nationalised banks and distributed land to the poor. Rajiv Gandhi gave voting rights to 18-year-olds. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi brought the employment guarantee scheme and created work for the poor. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana. What have Modi and Amit Shah done for the country? He sought to know.

Reddy said Rahul Gandhi gave Telangana; What have BJP leaders brought to Telangana from Modi? Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, Chief MinisterA Revanth Reddy and the ministers are giving free bus travel, Rs 500 cylinders, ration cards, and fine rice. If Lakshman (BJP MP) asks his mother, she will say Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi are like gods. Even if she doesn’t say it on a mic because you are in BJP, she will whisper it in your ear.

He pointed out that ‘Lakshman is 69 years old; It’s been 78 years since Independence; he wasn’t even born then. Lakshman asked why Rahul Gandhi’s family needs three MP seats. Nobody can deny history. Coming to power or not is a separate issue. Independence came before you were born. Rahul Gandhi’s family donated their property during the freedom struggle. Do you have that kind of courage? After Nehru became PM, he thought about feeding the nation and improving agriculture. He established the FCI so that even during famine, the poor would get food. What role did Modi or Amit Shah have either in the freedom movement or in nation-building? Indira Gandhi distributed the lands of feudal landlords to the poor. She brought banks to villages. Companies like BDL in Balanagar were broughtby Congress. Can BJP say they brought such companies anywhere? After Rajiv Gandhi became PM, he gave voting rights at age 18. IT development happened because of Rajiv’s ideas.

The design of Hi-Tech City came from Rajiv’s technology vision. If Karnataka and Hyderabad have such IT development today, it is because of Rajiv. Does any BJP-ruled State have such development? Congress made P V Narasimha Rao the PM.His statues on Tank Bund were put by KCR, and in Parliament by BJP. If Congress had not made PV the PM, would BRS or BJP have installed his statues? Sardar Patel was the Home Minister in Nehru’s cabinet. BJP people claim Patel as their own. Even when Sonia and Gandhi had the chance to become PM, they gave the position to Manmohan Singh twice”.

Reddy told Lakshman: “Despite such a great history of Gandhi family, you question why they should have three posts? Do you even think before talking? How can you speak just because you have a mouth? Ask your mother and father about the Gandhi family; they will say they are like gods. Congress was founded 140 years ago. Your party was founded 40 years ago. Isn’t there a difference between our history and yours? There is a 100-year difference between us. You have come now and are talking about Rahul Gandhi. Lakshman — you are an MP, a BJP Parliamentary Board Member.

What have you done for the country to deserve three or four posts? Are you the one to talk about our Rahul Gandhi? Rahul comes from a family of sacrifices. Has anyone in BJP made such sacrifices? Modi has been PM for 12 years now; has he brought even one big company? Are you ready for a debate? Are you ready to discuss what Modi did during his tenure and what we did?

He said with the opportunity given by people of Sangareddy, he had developed the region a lot. “I am not such a weak leader who gets upset easily. In politics, not all questions have one single answer. Sangareddy DCC was sought for Nirmala; Whatever Damodar Rajanarasimha decides is final. Congress will fulfil the promises it made. Free bus travel is a success. We are giving fine rice to the entire State. We are issuing ration cards. We are giving a Rs 500 bonus. Rahul Gandhi said it; Revanth is delivering it. We are giving Indiramma houses,” he said.

Reddy claimed that he sounded an alert about the presence of BRS sympathisers in Hydraa.