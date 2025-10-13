Record-breaking drunk drivers booked across Hyderabad, 32 sentenced to jail

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Police booked a record 534 drunk drivers during their recent weekend enforcement drive, closely following 478 apprehended in the previous operation. Last week, courts sentenced 32 motorists to jail, reflecting intensified action against drunk-driving offences in the region."

The Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special operation targeting drunk drivers throughout key city zones, with checkpoints set up in Medchal, KPHB, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar and other high-traffic areas.

Out of the 478 caught last weekend, the breakdown included 435 two-wheeler riders, 18 three-wheeler drivers, 79 four-wheeler drivers, and two heavy vehicle drivers.

Among those tested, 22 had dangerously high blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) above 301 mg/100ml, while 34 registered BAC levels between 201 and 300 mg/100ml, far exceeding legal limits.

Cyberabad courts disposed of 32 cases with jail sentences last week, consistent with prior enforcement trends, where jail terms typically range between one and six days depending on the severity of intoxication. A recent breakdown showed that courts also imposed substantial fines (often Rs 5,000 per offender), alongside directed social service for select violators.

Police reiterated that offenders involved in fatal or grievous accidents while drunk could face charges under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which provides for up to 10 years imprisonment and hefty fines.

The majority of those apprehended were young adults, comprising 156 offenders in the 31–40 age range and 151 in the 21–30 age bracket. No minors were reported among the arrested. The Kukatpally station registered the highest number of cases, with significant numbers also emerging from Shadnagar and Jeedimetla. In contrast, RC Puram recorded the fewest drunk driving cases over the weekend.

Officials continue to warn motorists of severe legal consequences and the threat posed to public safety. All offenders must appear in court, and repeat violators or those involved in accidents face stringent prosecutions with the possibility of long-term imprisonment.

Police are committed to ongoing surprise checks and intensified enforcement to combat the rising trend of daytime alcohol consumption among drivers.

Cyberabad’s ongoing crackdown reflects a zero-tolerance stance on drunk driving, combining immediate penalties with longer-term legal consequences in a bid to deliver a strong deterrent message and reduce road accidents across Hyderabad’s western suburbs.