Regional Cultural Meet & Handicrafts Exhibition – POWERGRID Southern Region I

Hyderabad: The Regional Cultural Meet and Handicrafts Exhibition 2025 of Southern Region I was successfully conducted on 28th November 2025 at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam, Hyderabad. Six selected teams from the preliminary rounds showcased their talent and creativity in this vibrant celebration of culture and craftsmanship. The event was inaugurated by Shri Doma Yadav, Executive Director (SR-I) - Chief Guest, who formally opened the Handicrafts Exhibition and Cultural Meet. The occasion was graced by senior officials including Shri Arun Kumar, CGM (HR), Shri TVS Praveen Kumar, CGM (AM), and Shri BB Rath, CGM (Proj.).

Shri Arun Kumar, CGM (HR), welcomed all guests and participants, saying he was happy to see so many smiling faces. He noted that whichever team wins, it is POWERGRID’s victory, and encouraged everyone to perform with confidence, as true beauty lies in effort and togetherness. In his inaugural address, Shri Doma Yadav thanked the senior retired employees for joining the celebration and extended his best wishes to all the teams for delivering their finest performances. He noted that one team would be selected to represent Southern Region I, underscoring the spirit of participation and excellence.

The distinguished panel of judges for the cultural competitions comprised Shri Kala Krishna – Leading Exponent of Andhra Natyam, Dr. C. Krishna Reddy – Retired Professor, Head of Department of Folk Arts & Dean, Fine Arts, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad, and Prof. P. Jyothi – Eminent Telugu Scholar and Folklorist. The handicrafts exhibition was adjudicated by Smt. Sobha Rani, Shri Saty Gourish, and Dr. Mahesh.

A highlight of the event was a ballet presented by Hyderabad Substation, depicting the lifestyle of tribals and the exploitation by rich businessmen for their greedy needs, leading to ecological imbalance, pollution, and cloudbursts causing heavy rainfall and loss of lives and property. This impactful performance won the competition.

Results of the Cultural Competition

• Winner – Hyderabad SS

• 1st Runner Up – Kadapa SS

• 2nd Runner Up – RHQ

• Consolation – Srikakulam SS

The meet witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior officials, employees of RHQ and family members of employees, adding warmth and inclusivity to the occasion. The event not only celebrated artistic excellence but also strengthened bonds among employees and their families.

The Regional Cultural Meet and Handicrafts Exhibition 2025 stood as a testament to the rich cultural heritage and creative spirit of Southern Region I, leaving lasting memories for all participants and attendees.

