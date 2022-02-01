Regional Ring Road : another feather in the cap to Hyderabad

After the inception of Telangana, the capital city Hyderabad has been witnessing a staggering growth in developing its infrastructures like roads and highways. In a similar connection, the Regional Ring Road (RRR) Hyderabad is now initiating another project to enhance connectivity from Hyderabad to several districts in the state. As per the latest information, it is set to start the 340 km long Regional Ring Road project under the BharatmalaPariyojana. Currently, it is under implementation and is in phase 1. Under this prestigious project, as many as 17 national highways, including NH 44, NH 65, NH 163, NH 765, will connect to different districts and towns.

Here are some facts about the RRR Hyderabad project:

• The length of the project comes to around 340 kms.

• The northern part comes around 158 kms whereas the southern part comes around 182 kms.

• The estimated cost for the project is Rs 17000 crores.

Moreover, the project covers the following locations:

• Narsapur

• Toopran

• Gajwel

• Yadadri

• Pragnapur

• Bhongir

• Choutuppal

• Ibrahimpatnam

• Kandukur

• Amangal











