Religious fervour, gaiety marks Jagannath Rath Yatra

Hyderabad: Religiousfervour and gaiety marked the Ratha Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath, organised by ISKCON Miyapur temple in Hyderabad on Saturday night. Devotees participated in large numbers in the pulling of chariot of the deity to invoke the blessings of Lord Jagannath. The chariot carrying Lord Jagannath, Balabadra and Subhadra Matha, were pulled by a large number of devotees amidst chanting of Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare.. Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare.... Women drew colourful rangolis on the way.

The chariot was taken on the main road Chandanagar, Madinaguda, Alwyn Cross Road, Miyapur X Road, JP Nagar and converged in Vidhwanath Gardens. Serlingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi attended and performed puja. ISKCON Miyapur Temple President Sriram Das, Anand Prabhu, Vishnutatwa Das, ISKCON Life members Devishetty Srinivas, Gopiraju Srinivas and several prabhus, devotees took the part in the Yatra.