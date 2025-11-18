Remedy For Ailing Healthcare Sector: Sarkari hospitals bustling with docs, medical staff says Minister

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday said that the government hospitals in the state are bustling with doctors and medical staff and the patients are getting better services.

The Health Minister released the list of candidates selected for Lab Technician (Grade-2) posts on Monday. The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board issued a notification for the filling of 1284 Lab Technician posts in government hospitals at the end of last year, and 24,045 candidates applied.

Of these, 23,323 candidates appeared for the computer-based test conducted by the board. The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board prepared the selection list, which was released on Monday at the Secretariat by Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, Health Secretary Christina, and other

Later, the officials uploaded the details of the candidates selected for the jobs and the marks they obtained on the board's website.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister congratulated the candidates, who got the job. He said that all steps were taken to create infrastructure in government hospitals.

He said that since the formation of the government, over 9,000 posts have been filled, and the process to recruit more than 7,000 additional posts is underway. He added that along with key positions such as doctors, nurses, lab technicians and pharmacists, all other posts essential for strengthening medical services are also being filled.

The minister said that hospitals, which were grappling with the issues like shortage of doctors and staff at the time when they came to power, were now bustling with the presence of doctors.

He said that with the appointment of doctors and staff, patients coming to government hospitals were receiving better medical services. He said that the process of filling the remaining posts will be completed as soon as possible.