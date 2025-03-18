Renaming row takes new turn as CM puts ball back in BJP’s court

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday demanded Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar to name the newly developed Cherlapally terminal after Potti Sriramulu.

Adopting a bill renaming the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University after Suravaram Pratap Reddy amidst protest by BJP, the CM said that after the formation of Telangana, many universities names were changed. The Chief Minister said that the government had promised to name the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University after Suravaram Pratap Reddy and today it was bringing the Bill. He urged the Union Minister Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay to take steps in renaming the newly developed Cherlapally Railway station after Potti Sriramulu. He also said that the government would rename the Nature Cure Hospital at Balkampet after former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah. He also assured to bring a statue of Rosaiah on the premises of the Nature Cure Hospital.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that Potti Sriramulu played a key role in the Independence struggle and also in the formation of Andhra Pradesh. “We have enormous respect towards Potti Sriramulu. We all should remember his sacrifices but after the division of the state in 2014 few policy decisions were taken during the last ten years. The NTR Health University had gone to Andhra Pradesh and the name was changed to Kaloji Narayan Rao Health University. Similarly, Dr YSR Horticulture University name was changed to Konda Lakshman Bapuji Horticulture University. The Agriculture University which was in the name of NG Ranga was changed to Prof Jayashankar Agriculture University,” said Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister took a dig at the Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar without taking his name. “A few leaders sitting in responsible positions are trying to create a controversy over naming of the University, which is unfortunate,” he said, pointing out that it was not correct to insult a community. He said that the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad was named after Narendra Modi. “We have not committed such a mistake. As part of the administrative convenience, we have taken such a decision. We have respect towards Potti Sriramulu,” said Revanth Reddy.

BJP member A Maheshwar Reddy said that the stadium name was not changed, but only the ground was named after Narendra Modi. He said if the government wants to change the names, let them change the name of Osmania University after Suravaram Pratap Reddy. BJP member Dhanpal Suryanarayan Gupta said that his party condemns this and would take up protest along with Vaishyas until the government withdraws its decision.

MIM member Ahmed Bin Abdulla Balala said it was shameful that the BJP members were seeking to change the name of Osmania. He said that Osman Ali Khan was the first Governor of Andhra Pradesh. How can anyone demand changing his name, he asked.