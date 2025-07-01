Renowned hypnotist and motivational speaker Dr. Pattabhiram passes away

Dr. Pattabhiram, a distinguished hypnotist, psychologist, and expert in personality development, has sadly passed away at the age of 75 from a heart attack. He died on Monday, June 30, at 9:45 pm.

Starting his career as a magician, Dr. Ram rose to prominence through his motivational writings and speeches, which inspired countless youth and students. He authored numerous best-selling motivational books and dedicated himself to fostering positive thinking and helping others overcome life's challenges.

His body will be available for viewing at his residence in Khairatabad on July 2 from 9 am to 1 pm, with his funeral set to take place at Mahaprasthanam later that day at 3 pm. Dr. Ram is survived by his wife, Jaya, and son, Prashanth.

Born Bhavaraju Venkata Pattabhiram in East Godavari, he was one of 15 children of Raosaheb Bhavaraju Satyanarayana. Throughout his career, he not only explored writing and magic but also acted and contributed articles to various magazines, including children's publications like Balajyoti.

Dr. Pattabhiram has a PhD from Osmania University and pursued degrees in psychology, philosophy, and public administration, alongside postgraduate degrees and diplomas in guidance, counselling, and hypnotherapy from the United States. His contribution to the field of hypnosis was recognised by the University of Florida, which awarded him an honorary doctorate in 1983.

He conducted workshops on personality development and self-hypnosis both in India and internationally, engaging audiences in countries such as the United States, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and across the Arab world. His legacy of motivation and inspiration will continue to resonate with those he touched throughout his remarkable life.