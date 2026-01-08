Reorganisation of GHMC on fast track

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department has speeded up the division of officials to get the new setup ready before February 10, the day on which the term of the present body of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) ends.

According to sources, the department has taken up the distribution of officials and staff for the three corporations after the government instructed the top brass of the department to complete the process before February 10.

A senior official said the process is going on smoothly and after the completion of the division of the employees, the government would be issuing the Gazette notification and after this the three corporations will come into effect.It may be mentioned here that the state government had increased the area of the GHMC from 650 sq km to 2,053 sq km into Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) expanding the corporation till outer ring road (ORR) level.

Now, the government has decided to divide the GHMC into three corporations. The officials have appointed one additional commissioner each for the three zones. It is learnt that GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has given clarity to the officials on their functioning at a recent meeting. They were told to coordinate with the zonal commissioners and streamline the administration. The department has also taken up the transfer of officers and staff for wings like administration, finance, town planning and engineering in the zones.

The GHMC presently has 12 zones and 60 circles but after the restructuring, the GHMC will be limited to zones such as Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Khairatabad, Golkonda and Secunderabad. The zones like Kukatpally, Serilingampally, and Quthbullahpur will be part of the Greater Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (GCMC). The zones like Malkajgiri, LB Nagar and Uppal will come under the Greater Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (GMMC). Sources said that there are chances of appointing senior official G Srijana as additional commissioner of GCMC and Vinay Krishna Reddy as commissioner of GMMC. Orders were issued recently for appointing two officers as directors for overseeing town planning issues and from now onwards, these officials will be entrusted with the responsibility of giving buildings permissions.

As per the plans, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will have areas of old and new cities. The boundaries will be Secunderabad, Ramgopalpet to Shamshabad. The main areas in the corporation would include Tarnaka, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Jiyaguda, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Jalpally, Adibhatla and Shamshabad. The area of the corporation will be divided into six zones and 150 divisions.