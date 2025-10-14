Repair works affect water supply in multiple parts of Hyd for 36 hours

Residents across several key parts of the city are advised to brace for a temporary disruption in drinking water supply as the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP) Phase 3 pipeline undergoes critical repair work next week. Authorities have announced that a major leakage in the 2375 mm diameter pumping main pipeline between Kodandapur and Godakondla has been identified, requiring immediate intervention.

To contain the leakage and prevent further damage, officials will be replacing faulty air valves, gate valves, and other non-functional components along the line. The repair operation is scheduled to last for 36 hours, beginning at 6:00 AM on Monday, October 13, 2025, and concluding at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

As a result of the ongoing works, water supply will be temporarily halted under the Phase 3 Ring Main 1 reservoir network, affecting a wide range of residential and commercial zones. The impacted regions include: Zone 1: Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills. Zone 2: Prashashan Nagar, Filmnagar, Jubilee Hills, TattiKhana, Bhojagutta, Shaikpet, Hakimpet, Karwan, Mehdipatnam, Asif Nagar, Golconda, Langar House. Zone 3: Durga Nagar, Budwel, Suleman Nagar, Golden Heights, 9 Number, Kismatpur, Gandhanguda, Bandlaguda, Shastripuram, Allabanda, Madhuban, Dharmasai (Shamshabad). Zone 4: Sahebnagar, Autonagar, Saroor Nagar, Vasavi Nagar, Nagole, NTR Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Devender Nagar, Uppal. Zone 5: Snehapuri, Bharath Nagar, Rampalli, Boduppal, Chengicherla, Manikchand, Mallikarjun Nagar, Peerzadiguda, Pedda Amberpet.

Officials have urged residents in all affected localities to store adequate water in advance and use available supply judiciously during the maintenance period. The 36-hour shutdown is deemed essential to ensure long-term system stability and uninterrupted service in the future. Citizens are encouraged to plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience. While temporary hardships may be felt across households, offices, and commercial establishments, officials assure that the repairs will enhance pipeline reliability and prevent future disruptions. Residents are advised to stay updated through official channels and follow water usage advisories strictly until full restoration is announced.