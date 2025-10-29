Residential bodies want JH poll candidates to tackle civic issues

Hyderabad: With just a few days to go for the Jubilee Hills by-election, colonies, Forums and Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) are raising their voice in unison. Members of Forums and RWAs in the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency demanded that candidates of all the political parties in the electoral fray must resolve their civic issues.

In the Jubilee Hills by-election, where 58 candidates are in fray, the Forum, RWAs, and civic activist groups are raising their grievances to ensure that the problems in their neighbourhoods are given a priority by the elected MLA.

The complaints of these groups include bad roads, poor drainage, mosquito menace, traffic chaos, lack of footpaths, and polluted lakes. They also highlighted the concerns such as water pollution, sanitation, encroachment of water bodies, and revamping of open drains.

Asif Hussain Sohail, President of the Jubilee Hills Constituency Colonies Forum, said that we prepared a list of problems raised by the members of the Forum in their respective wards. “There will be collective decisions taken by the colonies and residents after detailed discussions seeking support of the contesting candidate.”

The Forum, representing more than 300 colonies, welfare associations, and basti committees, has successfully secured government sanctions for several civic and park development projects. “We need to have proper planning and participation of all stakeholders of the society to deal with the rising civic issues,” said Asif Hussain.

The members highlighted that the condition of the roads as a major concern. “We expect the elected representative to resolve these issues. The narrow lanes lead to parking congestion and there is no proper drainage system. Waste management, piles of roadside debris and road infrastructure are a mess,” said Srikanth, a resident of Yousufguda.

Meherunnisa, a resident of Virat Nagar, and a Forum member, said that the main issue of open nala in the area remained the same for the last two decades.

During rains, several lanes in the area will be inundated. Apart from this, other major civic issues have been resolved. “We residents have decided to list out the problems with the candidates who come to seek votes,” said Meherunnisa, who also runs a women organisation.

Another member Vinod Reddy and a resident of Erragadda, highlighted the ongoing issue of contaminated water and garbage mountains. “While we have access to electricity and clean water, the roads are in poor condition with potholes everywhere.

The main roads are fine. But the inner lanes are really in bad shape making it difficult to navigate through the area,” said Ravi Yadav, a resident of Shaikpet and a member of the Forum.