Residents of Northern Hyd raise pitch for electric buses

Hyderabad: While most parts of the city are transitioning to eco-friendly electric buses, the Northern region has yet to receive them. In that regard, the residents of Medchal and Shamirpet, along with the North Hyderabad Development Forum and Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi, urged the State government to introduce 100 electric buses and Pushpak Airport Liner AC buses in their area.

A few residents have submitted a representation to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the officials of TGRTC to consider the introduction of electric buses and the Pushpak Airport Liner to enhance public transport services in their region. The letter highlighted the urgent need for improved public transport infrastructure in Medchal and Shamirpet, which are currently underserved compared to other parts of Hyderabad. While the city of Hyderabad is transitioning towards more eco-friendly electric buses, the Northern part of the area remains neglected in terms of modern public transportation, and it will be better if 100 buses are allocated by the State government.

Residents pointed out that eco-friendly transport options are urgently needed to improve public transport infrastructure in the region, which is currently underserved compared to other parts of Hyderabad. With numerous industries already located in the area, the air quality index remains consistently unsatisfactory, worsened by vehicular pollution. To ensure balanced development across Hyderabad and tackle transportation challenges in Medchal and Shamirpet, eco-friendly buses are the ideal solution.

Sampath Reddy, member of Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi, said, “It is high time to replace all polluting diesel buses with sleek, green electric buses in Secunderabad Cantonment, Qutbullapur, Medchal, and Malkajigiri. The Jeedimetla Industrial area causes daily congestion, making electric buses the best solution. Powered by electric motors and batteries instead of diesel engines, these buses are charged through external sources like charging stations, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional buses. In addition to their environmental benefits, electric buses offer long-term cost savings. Though they require a higher initial investment, they are more energy-efficient and have lower operating and maintenance costs over time.”