Residents urged to use water judiciously

Hyderabad: Stressing that every drop counts, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board MD Ashok Reddy has urged citizens to use water judiciously and prevent wastage, calling water conservation a shared civic responsibility. Participating in the ongoing outreach programme “Water Board’s Outreach to Local Communities” the MD conducted a field visit on Saturday to Secretariat Colony and Srinagar Colony in Uppalapadu.

The initiative aims to identify and resolve drinking water supply and sewerage related issues at the grassroots level through direct public interaction. During the inspection, Ashok Reddy visited several households during water supply hours and personally enquired about supply schedules, pressure levels, and service quality.

Accompanied by Quality Assurance and Testing (QAT) staff, he reviewed chlorine levels, monitored water pressure, and assessed distribution timings to ensure compliance with safety and operational standards. The MD also held discussions with residents regarding the condition of the sewerage network and gathered feedback on recurring concerns.

While touring the colonies, he observed instances of drinking water being wasted and expressed serious concern over the issue. “Saving water is equivalent to conserving it for the future. If we prevent wastage, we are safeguarding our collective resources,” he said, urging citizens, particularly educated sections of society, to lead by example and spread awareness about water conservation practices.

Ashok Reddy highlighted that the water board puts in significant effort and expenditure to draw water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers, treat it, and supply it to city residents. Given the scale of this operation, he emphasized that water misuse is unacceptable. He instructed officials to impose penalties on those found wasting water and warned that repeated violations would invite stricter action.

The MD also announced that a dedicated mobile application will soon be launched, enabling citizens to upload photographs and lodge complaints against instances of water wastage. Verified cases will attract penalties after due inspection.

The MD further reviewed groundwater conditions, borewell status, and water tanker demand, booking, and delivery timelines in the area. Senior officials, including the Executive Director and Operations Director Narayana, along with local officers, participated in the inspection. As part of routine monitoring, senior officials continue early morning field visits to strengthen water supply and sewerage services across the city.