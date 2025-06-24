Residents wail in despair as winged terror haunts colonies

Rangareddy: With the monsoon showers set into motion in different parts of the city outskirts, complaints pertaining to mosquito infestation have started pouring in from different colonies, especially in Rajendranagar Circle.

While people in several colonies are complaining that all the efforts to check the swarming flies have failed to yield any result, the entomology wing officials are attributing it to non-adherence of pre-monsoon preventive measures by residents at their homes and surroundings that are required to prevent mosquito breeding.

People living in colonies close to Mir Alam Tank are the worst affected. The historic water body with a surface area of nearly 500 acres is generally considered as the primary breeding ground of the stinging flies as the algal bloom, also known as water hyacinth or a water weed, has completely devoured the water surface.

Colonies like Hassan Nagar, Sulemannagar, Shastripuram and parts of Attapur and Rajendranagar make a complete circle around the Mir Tank. Apart from this, people living in colonies located in the proximity of Jalpally Lake too are found riled-up against the sudden outbreak of the mosquito menace.

“All efforts like using mosquito repellents to fend off the stinging flies have miserably failed to help us take a good sleep, especially during the night hours, rued Mahender, a resident of Mailardevpally under Rajendranagar.

Surprisingly, he further said, “The fogging and anti-larvae drives rolled-out by the entomology wing too have not been effective in preventing these stinging flies from giving us regular sleepless nights.”

The anti-larvae drives rolled out by the GHMC entomology wing to treat breeding grounds at water stagnant sites, overhead tanks, sumps and cisterns in the colonies appears as a mere superficial approach to the issue in the absence of proper public awareness measures regarding the seasonal maladies.

Syed Shoukat Ali, a resident of Shastripuram said, “Fogging, spraying and larviciding at water stagnation points in colonies often found ineffective to kill or inhibit the development of larvae at the initial stage. Roads that were laid unscientifically often leading to water stagnation in the colonies and turned into mosquito breeding grounds during the rainy season,” he added.

The GHMC, he further said, must adopt a pragmatic approach to avoid laying of uneven roads that may become vulnerable to water clogging and series of stagnation during the rainy season.

“Wall to wall laying of roads also leaves no room for the rain water to be absorbed into ground; besides, encroachments over public roads are also compounding the issue,” he contended.

Meanwhile, the GHMC Entomology wing has ratchet-up its anti-larvae drive in different areas under Rajendranagar to address the issue of stinging flies. Deputy Commissioner GHMC Rajendranagar K Ravi Kumar on Monday took part in the anti-larvae drive and supervised the administration process of larvicides at houses in colonies.