Resonance Global Celebrates Stellar Achievements in SAT and IELTS 2024
Highlights
Resonance Global Campus, Madhapur, celebrated its students' exceptional success in the SAT and IELTS 2024 exams. Twelve talented achievers secured top scores, paving their way to prestigious institutions like MIT, Harvard, and Oxford. Established in 2023, the campus has emerged as a hub of excellence, offering a unique integrated curriculum for international and national competitive exams.
Managing Director Shri Purnachandra Rao praised the students’ dedication and highlighted the growing awareness of these exams in Hyderabad. Resonance Global’s application-based learning approach ensures students excel academically and are equipped to compete on a global stage.
