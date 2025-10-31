  • Menu
Resplice Autism Research Institute Pioneers India’s First FMT-Based Autism Therapy

Hyderabad’s Resplice Autism Research Institute, led by Dr Chandrasekhar Thodupunuri, has launched India’s first clinical center offering Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT) therapy to address autism through the gut-brain axis.

Founded by doctor-parents of autistic children, the institute focuses on prevention and treatment—beginning from the womb—through toxin-free pregnancy programs and AI-integrated microbiome research.

Dr. Thodupunuri emphasized early detection and maternal health as keys to an “autism-free generation.” A free autism assessment camp is being held from October 29 to November 15 at the institute’s Manikonda center in Hyderabad.

