Restore recharge pits in time to conserve water: HMWSSB MD

Emphasising the urgent need to protect the city’s water resources, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy urged citizens to restore and maintain rainwater recharge pits to help improve the declining groundwater levels in Hyderabad.

The MD made these remarks while participating in the Water Board’s Outreach to Local Communities programme in Padma Colony of Bagh Lingampally Ward, under Musheerabad Circle Division 17. During the visit, Ashok Reddy, along with senior officials, toured the locality and interacted with residents to review the drinking water supply situation.

During the morning water supply hours, the MD visited several households and enquired about the quality of water, supply timings, and overall service. He also took feedback directly from residents regarding their experiences with water supply. While inspecting the area, Ashok Reddy identified cases where drinking water was being wasted. He warned that valuable potable water should not be used for non essential purposes and that those misusing water would face penalties or even disconnection of water connections if necessary.

Acting on his instructions, officials imposed fines on consumers found wasting water and removed connections where required. The MD also visited Aditya Apartments in Bagh Lingampally, where he participated in the restoration of rainwater harvesting recharge pits set up to conserve rainwater and improve groundwater recharge.

Ashok Reddy pointed out that Hyderabad receives drinking water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers located nearly 200 kilometres away, requiring significant effort and resources to treat and supply. He appealed to citizens to use water responsibly and actively participate in conservation efforts to ensure sustainable water availability for the future.