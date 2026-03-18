Retired IAS officer and Chairman of HDPP Dasari Srinivasulu Visits Chilkur Balaji Temple

Hyderabad: Retired IAS officer and HDPP Chairman Dasari Srinivasulu visited the sacred Chilkur Balaji Temple on Wednesday and had darshan of Lord Sri Balaji.

Following the darshan, he met CS Rangarajan and conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of the revered MV Soundararajan. Expressing deep sorrow, Srinivasulu paid rich tributes to Soundararajan, recalling his invaluable contributions as a distinguished scholar, devoted archaka, and guiding force behind the unique traditions and administration of the Chilkur Balaji Temple. He noted that Soundararajan’s lifelong dedication helped preserve the temple’s sanctity and spiritual ethos, inspiring countless devotees.

Srinivasulu also conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Lord Balaji to grant strength and solace to them in this hour of grief. The visit was marked by a solemn and respectful atmosphere, with prayers offered for the departed.