Revanth eyes GHMC battle to weaken hold of BRS

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the Congress victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is bracing to go aggressive to weaken the main opposition BRS party. The ensuing local body elections would be a right platform to decimate the BRS in the state, Revanth Reddy is said to be planning.

Leaders said that the Congress victory in the by-election gave enough ammo to Revanth Reddy to consolidate his position politically amid growing discontent among the ministers and senior leaders over not fulfilling the promises made by the Congress during the elections.

The Chief minister will take every political advantage to corner the BRS in the ensuing local body elections and show the Congress upper hand in the results.

The BRS was strong enough in Hyderabad till recently. After the defeat of the party in the by- election in Secunderabad Cantonment and Jubilee Hills, the leaders were predicting the Telangana party would lose its hold fast and the GHMC elections will be a final litmus test for the party .

Revanth Reddy was focusing more on the GHMC limits to grab political dominance in the civic bodies and implement his development agenda of the establishment of the Fourth City and core urban region in the Greater Hyderabad area. Major political developments will happen before the GHMC elections. Most of the senior BRS leaders will be poached and to weaken the BRS working President KT Rama Rao’s political dominance in the GHMC area before the election notification is issued.

BRS was also holding grip in many municipal corporations and also municipalities and other major gram panchayats, leaders said that the Chief Minister was planning to dismantle BRS hold by poaching strong leaders and go for local body elections.

The joining of the BRS MLAs was pending in view of the pending disqualification cases before the Supreme Court. “Once the court directions are finalised, the CM will resume poaching BRS leaders and work toward his aim of stripping the Telangana party of its main opposition status in the Assembly.” During the BRS rule, KCR succeeded in poaching a majority of Congress MLAs and leaving the grand old party a non- entity in the Assembly before 2023 elections.