Revanth listens only to voices of Delhi: Kavitha

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday alleged that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is more interested in vote for note case rather than employment of women.

The BRS leader made these comments while protesting against GO3 which she said was against the reservation of women. She urged the Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to withdraw the GO as it was a big loss for the women. She has demanded the government to release a white paper on how many women have got jobs in the recruitments made so far.

The chances of SC, ST, BC, women will be severely damaged by GO3. Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi should go to Parliament but should Telangana women be limited to jobs or cooking, she asked. The Chief Minister does not hear the voice of the people, only the voice of Delhi, she alleged.