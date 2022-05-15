Revanth poses nine questions to Amit Shah

Hyderabad: TPCC president and A Revanth Reddy on Saturday wrote an open letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of the latter's visit to Telangana. In his letter, he posed nine questions to Shah on the injustices being done by the Centre to Telangana State. He also demanded Shah to answer his questions before entering the State.

The TPCC president said the promise made by the Centre to double the income of farmers in the country by 2022 had turned out to be a hoax. "Forget about doubling the income of the farmers, their situation worsened further under BJP rule. Millions of farmers took to the road in protest against the three anti-farmer laws. Fertilizer subsidies have been lifted. Your government is not taking a single action against those who evaded thousands of crores to banks, but the farmers' loans are being collected by blackmailing them. There has been no qualitative change in agriculture under BJP rule as a whole, Revanth Reddy told Shah.

Revanth Reddy alleged that both BJP and TRS parties had done a great injustice to Telangana for the last eight years. The schemes which were supposed to be the right of the State were deliberately stopped. "This is your third visit to Telangana after the 2018 Assembly elections. Sentimental slogans were uttered every time you came. But, there was no guarantee of a solution to the problems of the people, farmers and youth of Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has already exploited the wealth of thousands of crores of Telangana people with family corruption.

"Still, you and your government did not take any action. Complaints ranging from coal scam to land scam were not responded to. Recently, your party's former president and Union Minister Gadkari visited Telangana and gave compliments to the KCR government. But, the State leaders of your party are throwing down the gauntlet stating that they are fighting with the TRS. The people of Telangana understood the secret relationship between your two parties," he added.