Revanth Reddy calls for jobs to most backward among SCs

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Telangana Congress president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy has said that the reservation policy without special protection to the most backward people within the Scheduled Castes was creating new inequalities in terms of education and employment.

Raising the matter under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the Congress leader said that the Dalit movement in the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has been divided into groups along the lines of new inequalities. "The shared list of Scheduled Castes, both advanced and backward, is creating new disparities and setting the ground for divide within Scheduled Castes," he said.

"According to Retired Justice Usha Mehra Commission, 22 of the 59 Scheduled Castes in Telugu States have seen no progress. Backward groups within SCs, such as the Madigas, Rellis and Mehtars, are the most backward in Telugu States. All the committees and commissions formed to investigate different concerns relating to application of reservation to SCs suggested that special reservations be granted to the most backward within the SCs," he said.

The State Congress chief urged the Centre to sub-categorise the SCs into groups and allow the State governments to distribute reservation benefits in order to provide equitable social justice in word and spirit of the Constitution.