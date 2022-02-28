Revanth Reddy Telangana 'Pappu': TRS

Hyderabad: Taking exception to allegations of corruption in Singareni Coal blocks, several TRS leaders on Sunday referred to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy as 'Telangana Pappu'. Addressing a press conference at TRSLP office, here, along with MLAs M Gopinath and A Jeevan Reddy, Government Whip B Suman said the TPCC chief alleges that there was Rs 50,000 crore worth scam in Singareni coal block in Odisha.

"The Navi coal blocks in Odisha don't even have coal worth Rs 50,000 crore where is the question of scam? Does he know what the turnover of Singareni is? Instead of questioning privatisation of Singareni in Parliament, he is making allegations".

"While his leader is Pappu of India, he has become Pappu of Telangana," quipped Suman, asking him to get his facts right before speaking. He alleged that Reddy was busy making senior leaders leave the party. "He will sell the Congress to BJP by the next elections", said Suman.

PUC chairman Jeevan Reddy said none was recognising Reddy as PCC president. "Hence he was giving irresponsible statements. The Congress leader should question the Centre on procurement of paddy inthe Rabi season. There is no use to talk against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said while the CM has become a brand ambassador for Telangana, Reddy had become Talibani for the State.

"People of Telangana would not keep quiet if Reddy makes comments against the CM. Family members of KCR were part of Telangana agitation. Why didn't Reddy question as to why they were in the agitation? Why is he questioning their presence in the government now," said Jeevan Reddy.