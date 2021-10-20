Revanth terms Huzurabad bypoll costliest in country 

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy has alleged that the by-election to Huzurabad constituency is being made out to be the costliest poll in the country by the ruling TRS and the BJP.

The PCC president on Tuesday complained to the State Election Commission seeking action against the parties involved in attacking an unemployed girl, Nirosha, from the Huzurabad constituency, for asking Minister T Harish Rao to release job notification, while he was participating in the election campaign.

Reddy alleged that she was also reprimanded by the local police. 'Huzurabad by-election is taking place not on the basis of people's problems, but due to the differences between the TRS and the BJP candidate Eatala Rajender.

"They both made the election costliest in the country. The TRS leaders are attacking unemployed youth for questioning the promises made by the government to youth in the State. Congress fielded Balmoori Venkat to content in Huzurabad, as he was too beaten up for questioning youth problems' he said.

Reddy asserted that the party would reach out to people with the aim of one vote from one family. He dared the TRS and the BJP to mutually request the Election Commission to give permission to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad. He also challenged Minister K T Rama Rao to come for a debate with him on seniority in politics.