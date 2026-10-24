Revanth to host dinner meet in Delhi ahead of Global Summit

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will host a ‘dinner meet’ for ambassadors and diplomats of different countries as well as the representatives of the global companies in New Delhi this month end.

The Chief Minister is organising the get- together with the foreign representatives to invite them to the much-awaited “Invest Telangana Global Summit-2026” scheduled to be held from December 7 to 9 in Bharat Future City.

Official sources said that the Chief Minister would brief the importance of the summit to the investors for making investments in the Telangana state, especially in Bharat Future City. He will also explain the government’s support to foreign companies for setting up their operations through single window clearances.

“Tentatively, the special event with foreign delegates will be organized on October 29,” officials said, adding that the curtain raiser programme in the national capital would be a big event to make the global summit a grand success. The government has already conducted a roadshow in Karnataka inviting domestic investors to attend the summit, and such events would also be organized in other metro cities in November.

The state government is focusing on attracting huge investments from the US, Germany, Japan, UK, South Korea, UAE and some more European countries.

The investment opportunities in IT, automobile, real estate, biotech, pharma and education sectors would be highlighted during the meeting with the foreign representatives. The Chief Minister has already instructed the Industry Department and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) to prepare a blueprint on the availability of land, infrastructure facilities and investment-friendly policies adopted by the state government. “It is the 2nd summit and hence the Chief Minister is serious on attracting huge investments by entering MoUs with global companies during the three-day programme,” sources said.

Furthermore, Revanth Reddy will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, apprise the latter of the importance of the “Rakshan Expo” being organised at the summit and invite the Union Minister.

The government is planning to organize a big Air Show on the sidelines of the summit to attract investments in the defence sector.