Revanth will sell State if he becomes CM: KTR

Recalls he was caught in cash-for-vote case; dubs Cong party of scams

Says many BJP, Congress leaders were coming to compete against CM K Chandrashekar Rao. PM Modi came to State on Tuesday; another 15 CMs will be visiting in the ensuing days

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday charged that PCC chief A Revanth Reddy would sell the State if he ‘mistakenly’ becomes the chief minister.

Speaking to the Congress leaders who joined the BRS at Telangana Bhavan, he said a person who was caught in the cash-for-vote case has become the PCC president; if mistakenly he becomes the CM, he will sell Telangana.

The BRS leader asserted that the State has seen many changes during the last few years under the K Chandrashekar Rao’s rule. He said Mahbubnagar was known for migrations in the past, but now it is famous for irrigation.’ The government has provided water to 14 lakh acres in Palamuru district’.

He said many BJP and Congress leaders were coming to compete against the CM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to State on Tuesday; another 15 CMs will be visiting in the ensuing days.

Earlier in the day, Rao released a book ‘Century of Congress sins- Scongress’ brought out by the party’s social media wing. He said the way poets had written ‘ShatakaPadyams’ and the way Chitragupta wrote a diary of people's sins, the Congress had to write ‘shatakas’ and texts about sins.

KTR expressed anger that the Congress has done extreme injustice to the State and the country. He said the party which ruled the country for longest time after independence had left it completely to the wind and worked only to loot. Rao said the party activists have the responsibility to inform people of the State and the country about those sins and responsibility of people to know.

He appreciated the social media department for bringing the Congress ‘betrayal’ to Telangana and scams in book form. Rao said the Congress was known as party of scams. The book “Scongress” describes the A to Z scams done by the Congress when in power at the Centre.

BRS social media conveners Y Satish Reddy, Jagan Mohan Rao, Dinesh Chaudhary, former minister PonnalaLakshmaiah, senior leaders Dasoju Shravan, Rakesh attended the book launch.