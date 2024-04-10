Revanth will tighten grip over admin, set to provide stable govt: Panchangam

Hyderabad: Chilukuri Srinivasa Murthy predicted that Revanth Reddy would get control over administration, resulting in a stable government in the coming months. He will be unbeatable and engage like a lion within the next six months. At the Udagi celebrations held at Gandhi Bhavan, attended by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, PCC working presidents B Mahesh Kumar Goud, T Jagga Reddy, MLC Venkat Balmoor, senior vice president G Niranjan, Chairman TG Fisheries Cooperative Societies Federation Ltd, Mettu Sai Kumar, and others, the priest predicted in his panchangam that even Rahul Gandhi has ‘raja yogam’ and the Centre will have a stable government.

He also predicted that changes would come to the position of the Prime Minister. The opposition will turn weaker in the coming days in the State and the Supreme Court will witness unprecedented changes. He said that some of the senior leaders will begin detaching from their political lives, and some may face punishment.

Scams, land encroachment cases from both Telugu States will be revealed. People may have some unease, while some leaders, owing to some untoward incidents, may also lose their lives. The priest also predicted temples will get more government patronage, and important religious sites at Kashi, Kedarnath, and Dwarka will develop more in the coming days.