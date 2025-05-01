Revanth’s comments against KCR are out of line, says BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS party leadership on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his ‘political samadhi’ comments against their party chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

Several leaders, including senior leader T Harish Rao, said Reddy’s obsession with KCR was turning venomous. Accusing him of politicising Basaveswara Jayanti and the SSC results announcement for cheap political gain, Rao criticised the language and conduct at a government function, calling it disgraceful and unworthy of the CM’s office.

He said the government delayed SSC results and changed timings twice just to create a political stage for the CM. He questioned the fate of Congress’ flagship promises such as 2.25 lakh jobs, job calendar, Rs 2,500 to women, gold for brides, scooters for girls, and Rythu Bharosa. He challenged Reddy to a public debate on the Kaleshwaram project, loan waiver, Rythu Bandhu, fake job claims, caste census, offering to join any time and place.

He recalled that Telangana was achieved through KCR’s leadership and sacrifice, not as a favour from the Congress.

He lashed out at the CM, accusing him of using every possible platform, even student gatherings for political vendetta against KCR. “Revanth Reddy is so rattled by the success of our Rajatotsavam Sabha that he has turned toxic.

He can’t sleep, can’t focus. His words today were nothing but political poison,” Rao said at a press briefing. He alleged that the CM used Basaveswara Jayanti for politics, a day meant to honour the legacy of equality and justice.