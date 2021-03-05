RGV’s tweets satirical of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi’s pet love

Hyderabad: Film Director Ram Gopal Varma tweeted satirically after watching a video clip of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, while feeding her pet.



A video clip of the Mayor feeding the dog which was sitting on the bed went viral on social media. RGV's sharp eyes noticed the Mayor feeding the dog with her right hand and herself eating with the left hand. Ramu tweets about anything that catches his eye always end up in the news for the satirical and most controversial nature.

RGV in his first tweet stated that, "Going by the emotions in this video I doubt the Hyderabad Mayor loves her family, her party, KTR and KCR and even the people of telangana 1% of how much she loves a dog..Am sure they all are jealous of this DOG."





RGV did not stop with this. He again tweeted after watching the video keenly. "I am wondering if she was drunk with love on a dog or in love with a drunk dog but the question is whether she loves the people as much as her dog. Honestly I pray to be born as a dog in my next birth if a mayor can love me this much."





And, in yet another tweet, RGV says: Height of selfless LOVE is the HONOURABLE MAYOR feeding the DOG with RIGHT HAND and herself eating with LEFT HAND, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi should be made the international MAYOR of DOGS."