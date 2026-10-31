Rice racket exposed in Hyderabad raids

Hyderabad: Officials from the Civil Supplies Department, Vigilance Wing, Legal Metrology Department and GST Department conducted surprise inspections for the second consecutive day on Friday across various parts of Hyderabad to detect illegal rice stocks and curb irregularities in rice trade.

The raids, led by Task Force team head Shashidhar Raju, covered several areas, including Mangalhat, Malakpet and Ameerpet.

During an inspection at Neelam Rice Depot in Kamalapuri Colony, Krishna Nagar, officials reportedly uncovered several irregularities and illegal stocks of rice in violation of established regulations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that rice was allegedly being sold at inflated prices under various obscure and unbranded labels.

Officials also detected suspected recycling of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, violations of quality standards and the repackaging of ordinary rice as premium fine-grain varieties using attractive branding and packaging.

Other irregularities reportedly included discrepancies in weighing, overcharging customers and evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The multi-department inspections are aimed at identifying illegal rice stocks, preventing the diversion and recycling of PDS rice, and curbing unfair trade practices.

Officials are continuing their raids to detect violations and ensure that consumers are not exploited through misleading packaging, inflated prices and underweight sales.