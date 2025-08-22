Rift widens in BRS as Kavitha stripped of TBGKS’ key post

Hyderabad: The differences between BRS leaders appear to have widened after the party leadership removed MLC Kavitha from the post of honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), replacing her with former minister Koppula Eshwar. The MLC, who is in America, has written a letter to the workers alleging a conspiracy against her.

Kavitha expressed her dismay at being removed from the post while she was out of the country. A day prior, the BRS leadership had made the decision at a meeting held at Telangana Bhavan. In the letter addressed to Singareni Coal Mine workers, Kavitha said she had stood like a sister to every worker’s family. Leaving aside the debate on whether the election was technically right or wrong under labour laws, she said it was evident that it was conducted purely for “political reasons.” She recalled being at the forefront of the Telangana movement, uniting Singareni coal mine workers, and being unanimously elected as the Honorary President of TBGKS in August 2015.

The MLC also pointed out how she was fighting for the welfare of Singareni workers after the Congress came to power in Telangana. “Some began conspiring against me,” she said, adding that the clear intention was to weaken the unity of workers. She recalled her instrumental role in reviving dependent jobs under the name of compassionate appointments and securing various benefits for workers, including the waiver of interest on housing loans, free electricity, and a tenfold increase in matching grants.

A senior party leader felt that this development had sent a message that the family’s internal differences had widened. Kavitha stated, “As a daughter who wished well for the party, when I asked that the conspirators who leaked my letter be named, vengeance was directed at me. Those same conspirators continue to harass me in various forms. Whether or not I hold the position of TBGKS Honorary President, I remain a member of every worker’s family.”