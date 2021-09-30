Riled by letters to CM, TRS launches tirade against Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for levelling allegations of corruption and writing letters to the Chief Minister, the ruling TRS leaders on Wednesday suggested the BJP State president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminding him the promises he made to the people of the country and Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here at the TRSLP office, Public Accounts Committee chairman A Jeevan Reddy and MLC Y Mallesham came down heavily on Bandi.

"Bandi Sanjay shot off a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reminding him his promises. I urge him to write a similar letter to Prime Minister reminding him of promises he made like bringing black money back, giving Rs 15 lakh to every citizen of the country and setting up of Turmeric Board as promised by BJP MP Aravind, who even gave an affidavit," said Jeevan Reddy.

Lashing out at the State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy for his protest with unemployed youth titled 'Jung Siren', Jeevan Reddy said that it was not Jung Siren, but 'collection siren'.

"Revanth Reddy, who called AICC chief Sonia Gandhi a demon earlier, has now joined the same party and became its chief. People like Revanth are the reasons for suicides by youth like Srikantha Chary," said Jeevan Reddy.

The TRS leaders also accused the Modi government of denying funds for the State's development, and alleged that they were on a selling spree selecting one Public Sector Undertaking after the other.

Adding that party candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav would win the Huzurabad bypoll, they said after Gellu's victory, both Sanjay and Revanth would join a mental hospital unable to bear the defeat.

Adding that government would take action against opposition for make false charges, the TRS leaders wanted to know why Sanjay failed to bring funds from the Modi government for the State's development. Jeevan Reddy wrote a letter to Bandi seeking answers to the same.