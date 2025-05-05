Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Strikes a Chord for Mental Health with Soulful Sitar Concert in Hyderabad

It was an evening of melody, mindfulness, and emotional connection as renowned sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma brought his “Sitar for Mental Health” Neo-Concert to Hyderabad on May 4- that too in a sold out show. Blending the richness of Indian classical music with global tunes, Sharma delivered a performance that left the audience not just entertained, but deeply moved.

Despite a few hiccups behind the scenes, owing to a last-minute venue change and some managerial lag, Rishab took the stage with grace and composure. And from the very first note, he ensured that the music took center stage. What could have been a logistical misfire turned into an unforgettable night, thanks entirely to his magnetic affair with the sitar.

Held at a packed venue, the concert opened with traditional ragas like Dhrupad and Desh, immersing listeners in the meditative beauty of Indian classical soundscapes.

As the night progressed, Rishab transitioned seamlessly into devotional territory, performing his viral rendition of “Shiv Kailasho Ke Vasi”, sending waves of emotion through the crowd.

A standout moment was his impromptu yet mesmerizing jugalbandi with a team of talented supporting musicians, who joined him from across the country including Rajasthan & Delhi.

The interplay between tabla, percussion, shehnai, flute, and guitar created a rich, layered sonic experience that felt both timeless and modern. The chemistry between the artists elevated the performance.

But what truly set the evening apart was his ability to bridge tradition with the contemporary. In a mesmerizing moment, Sharma stunned the audience with sitar adaptations of the Harry Potter and Game of Thrones theme songs, showcasing the sitar’s unexpected versatility and global resonance. He also performed iconic Bollywood melodies like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Jiya Jale Jaan Jale, striking a perfect balance between nostalgia and innovation.

He even gave the audience a special treat by teasing an unreleased track, a beautiful composition inspired by the eternal flames of Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. Though yet to be released officially, the Hyderabad crowd needed no second listen—their resounding applause made it clear- it is already a hit.

In the end, Rishab closed his show with Shiv Tandav Stotram that ignited a divine energy in the atmosphere of the auditorium.

Beyond the music, the concert carried a powerful message. Between sets, Rishab opened up about his personal battle with anxiety and depression, especially during the post-COVID era. “Mental health struggles are as common as the cold,” he shared, “yet we rarely talk about them openly.”

His vulnerability struck a chord with the audience, making the performance as emotionally enriching as it was musically impressive.

He also took a heartfelt moment to thank his father, who was present at the concert, acknowledging him as a constant source of strength and a vocal advocate for mental health awareness.

What could have been just another cultural event became a transformative evening. For two hours, the worries of the world were drowned out by strings that spoke directly to the soul.

To conclude, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s Hyderabad concert wasn’t just a musical experience, it was proof that music can heal, uplift, and bring people closer to their own emotional truths.

Visual Vibes from the Concert Night:































