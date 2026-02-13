Rising water costs set to burn a hole in flat dwellers’ pockets

Hyderabad: With summer setting in, apartment residents across several parts of the city are growing increasingly anxious about worsening water scarcity and the likelihood of rising expenses.

Areas under the SR Nagar and Kukatpally Water Board Operation and Maintenance Divisions are reportedly facing significant supply issues. Most apartment associations depend on the Water Board for regular supply and collect water charges in addition to maintenance fees from residents.

Although bills are officially paid to the Board, allegations have surfaced that certain field-level staff are demanding unofficial payments to ensure proper and timely water supply.

Residents claim that in some areas, particularly under the SR Nagar Division, staff are collecting around Rs 3,000 per month unofficially, apart from the official bill. During peak summer months from March to June, the amount is reportedly increased to Rs 6,000.

Apartment dwellers say the additional burden is causing financial strain. Water distribution in the city largely depends on field personnel, who regulate valves and implement schedules prepared by senior officials such as Managers, Deputy General Managers (DGMs) and General Managers (GMs). While planning is done at higher levels, execution rests with ground staff. Allegations suggest that some employees have been posted in the same areas for years

A majority are outsourced workers drawing modest salaries, which residents believe has contributed to the practice of seeking unofficial payments. Commercial establishments operating within apartment complexes, including hostels and hotels, are also said to add pressure on supply.

It is alleged that areas offering higher payments receive longer hours and better pressure, while others face restricted supply. Residents suspect that valve adjustments sometimes divert more water to paying localities, leaving storage tanks elsewhere partially filled.

With borewells drying up in summer, dependence on the Water Board has increased. Residents fear that refusal to meet unofficial demands may result in low-pressure supply, further aggravating shortages. Even apartments entitled to 20,000 litres per month reportedly face pressure-related issues. Apartment associations are urging authorities to ensure transparent and equitable distribution to prevent further hardship during the summer months.