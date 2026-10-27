Rival rallies by Congress, BJP over electoral roll row set to rock TG

Hyderabad: The political atmosphere in Telangana is heating up, with the Congress and BJP preparing rival demonstrations over the electoral rolls and their respective allegations against each other.

The Congress has called for a dharna at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party has also planned nationwide protests against what it describes as the anti-democratic policies of the Central government, with efforts underway to mobilise large crowds and send a significant number of leaders from Telangana to Delhi.

Congress leaders, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, all other ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, DCC presidents, the TPCC chief, heads of all TPCC frontal organisations and active party leaders, are set to travel to Delhi. Moreover, MLAs have been assigned the task of mobilising active party workers to participate in the rally at Ramlila Maidan. The Telangana Congress is planning to transport nearly 20,000 activists to Delhi on special trains.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao announced that the party would organise a massive _padyatra_ in Hyderabad on November 2, with Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah expected to participate. The march will be held under the slogan “Loktantra Bachao, Arachakata Hatao” (Save Democracy, End Anarchy).

The proposed programmes come amid an intensifying political dispute over the revision of electoral rolls. The Congress has alleged that voters' names are being deleted on a large scale, while the BJP has defended the electoral process. With both parties preparing demonstrations, the issue has become a major point of political confrontation.

The BJP is also stepping up its organisational efforts in Telangana, aiming to strengthen its grassroots network and expand its political presence ahead of the next Assembly elections. Amit Shah's proposed visit is expected to energise party workers and provide momentum to its organisational activities.

After his Telangana visit, which is scheduled to conclude on November 2, Amit Shah is expected to participate in another major padyatra in Karnal, Haryana, on November 5. The BJP leadership is seeking to mobilise party cadres through these programmes and counter the Congress's criticism.

With the Congress planning a major protest in Delhi on November 1 and the BJP preparing its Hyderabad march the following day, the coming days are expected to witness heightened political activity in Telangana, particularly over electoral transparency and the revision of voter lists.