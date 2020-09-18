Road in Hyderabad caves in after heavy rainfall

Hyderabad: A road in Jubilee Hills caved in on Friday following heavy rainfall in the parts of Hyderabad for the last few days. A truck had a narrow escape from falling into the pit that formed at Venkatagiri near Jubilee Hills.

The incident disrupted the traffic flow on the road. However, the police arrived at the spot and cleared the traffic. Meanwhile, the road at ECIL has also suffered the same fate when a large pit was formed due to the rains.

Heavy rains battered Hyderabad on Wednesday and had left many areas inundated. People had a tough time to drive their vehicles on the water-filled roads. Two days ago, two people were killed after a wall at their house fell on them at Medipally due to the rains.

In another incident, a 12-year-old girl accidentally fell into a drain and drowned at Neredmet. Her body was found in a stream outside the locality. The girl went out of her house on Thursday evening on her bicycle which was found near a drain.

On the other hand, rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are predicted in the state in 48 hours due to the trough formed across Telangana and its neighbouring areas. A low-pressure area is also expected to be formed over North-east Bay of Bengal on September 20 which results in heavy rainfall.