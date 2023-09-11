  • Menu
Road mishap snuffs out two lives, injures two in Chevella

Rangareddy: A road accident in Chevella town, Ranga Reddy district, left two dead and two injured on Sunday morning. A car with four occupants collided with a roadside tree, resulting in the death of Pradeep and Soni at the accident site. Arya and Kranthi were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that over speeding may have been a contributing factor leading to the collision. The victims of this accident were engineering students. Reports indicate that the accident occurred while they were returning from Anantagiri Hills.

