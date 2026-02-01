Robbers loot bizman, decamp with Rs 6 lakh

Hyderabad: Armed robbers looted Rs 6 lakh from a Kerala businessman at SBI ATM. They opened fire and injured the victim before fleeing the spot with money. The City police formed special teams to arrest the accused in the case. Police said that a man was shot and robbed of Rs 6 lakh in cash by a group of armed assailants outside a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday. The victim has been identified as Rasheed. He had gone to the ATM to deposit a large sum of cash when a group of armed assailants allegedly opened fire on him. The robbers forcibly snatched the money and fled the spot leaving the victim with a bullet injury to his leg. The injured person was admitted to a hospital by locals and he is said to be out of danger.Following the incident, police and forensic teams were immediately deployed at the scene to collect evidence, and a detailed investigation has been launched. Special teams are examining the CCTV footage from the ATM and surrounding areas to identify the accused.

“The assailants fired two rounds, one of which struck the victim on his right leg, causing a bleeding injury and snatched the cash bag. The accused then forcibly snatched the vehicle keys and fled the spot on the victim’s vehicle,” said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar.

The suspects drove towards the Chaderghat signal and proceeded to Nimboliadda, Kachiguda, where they abandoned the vehicle. After changing their clothes, they escaped on foot towards Kachiguda crossroads.

The Hyderabad city police have taken the incident with utmost seriousness.

Ensuring the safety of citizens remains the highest priority, and all available resources are being deployed to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly,” he added.