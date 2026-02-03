Rockwoods International School celebrates 8th Annual Day

Rockwoods International School celebrated its 8th Annual Day, ‘ANANTARA’, in a vibrant and joyful atmosphere, reflecting the institution’s commitment to holistic education. The event was graced by G Ravi, Secretary, Telangana Pollution Control Board, as the chief guest, and Dr Balaraju Naidu, Managing Director, Onus Robotics Hospitals, as the guest of honour.

The celebrations were attended by the school’s Chairman Raman Naidu, CEO Subrahmanyam Rangineni, along with teachers, parents and students. Addressing the gathering, the chief guest delivered an inspiring and motivational speech, emphasising the importance of education, discipline and environmental responsibility in shaping future generations.

Students showcased their talents with great enthusiasm through a series of colourful dances and cultural performances, enthralling the audience and making the evening lively and memorable.