Rockwoods School celebrates I-Day with patriotic zeal

Rockwoods School celebrates I-Day with patriotic zeal
Highlights

Hyderabad: Rockwoods School, Nagaram, marked India's 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and fervor.

Hyderabad: Rockwoods School, Nagaram, marked India’s 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and fervor. The ceremony began with the flag hoisting, followed by a series of patriotic performances, including songs, dances, and skits. Students showcased their talent and love for the nation, highlighting the importance of unity, pride, and responsibility.

Ramanaidu, Chairman of Rockwoods School, expressed his pride in the students’ enthusiasm and dedication to the nation. Subrahmanyam Rangineni, CEO, emphasized the importance of patriotism and responsibility in shaping the nation’s future. Padma Iyengar, Principal, highlighted the school’s efforts in instilling these values in its students.

