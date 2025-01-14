Roorkee IIT report crucial to NDSA: Ghose panel on Medigadda fiasco

Hyderabad: The IIT Roorkee report on Medigadda barrage will be crucial to finalise a report on the damage of the barrage by the NDSA and also the Justice Ghose Commission. The report said that faulty design could be the main reason for the damage of the barrage.

Top officials of the State Irrigation Department said that the report is being analysed by the technical team of the wing and also the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) team which is supposed to submit its final report to the government on the damage of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages under Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme.

“The IIT study found the concrete block constructed for the safety of the barrage washed away due to poor design and quick completion of the works. The mechanism to control the energy dispensation during the floods at the barrage sites has not been developed scientifically and it could be the main reason for the damage of the structure. The report also said that the then BRS government had not constructed the damaged concrete blocks. The poor operation and maintenance of the barrage was also one of the main factors for the damage of Medigadda,” said the officials, adding that the neglect in the construction of tail pond below the barrage also contributed the damage of the structure in the model study conducted by the IIT team recently.

Sources said that the findings in the IIT Roorkee study would be used to prepare a final report by the NDSA and the same report would be crucial to make important observations by the Ghose Commission which had already grilled senior irrigation officials, IAS officials and a group of retired irrigation authorities.

Before summoning former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, sources said that the commission would seek some more information regarding the damage of the barrages from the IIT institute as well as the State irrigation department. “The findings in the IIT study will also speed up the preparation of the NDSA final report,” officials said.