Rosaiah cremated with State honours at Kompally farmhouse

Hyderabad: The final rites of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Konijeti Rosaiah were completed with full State honours at his Kompally farmhouse, near city, at around 3.50 pm.

Family members lit the pyre, as per traditions, and bid a tearful adieu to the departed leader. The body was consigned to flames with sandalwood and ghee after it was shifted from Gandhi Bhavan where the party leaders paid tributes. Many leaders, including ministers from Telugu States, and Rosaiah's fans attended the funeral, where a gun salute was given by police personnel. On behalf of the AICC, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, former Union minister Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to the departed leader. The State government has announced three days of mourning to Rosaiah, as also the AP government.

Leaders of various political parties, including V Hanmantha Rao, J Geeta Reddy, M Shashidhar Reddy, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former Union minister K Chiranjeevi, AP ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Vellampally Srinivas, Perni Nani, Balineni Srinivas, YV Subba Reddy, Shailajanath, N Raghuveera Reddy, Padma Raju, and others paid homage to the body of the former Chief Minister. Rosaiah died on Saturday following low blood pressure at Star Hospitals. The body was placed at his residence and at the Congress party Office for people and leaders to pay last respects.

President Ramnath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CMs KCR, Jagan Mohan Reddy, M K Stalin, Basvaraj Bommai, TD chief and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, ministers KTR, T Harish Rao, E Dayakar Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddt, Satyavathi Rathod, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and others condoled Rosaiah's demise