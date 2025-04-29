  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Rotary Club donates 50 wheelchairs to Central Hospital

Rotary Club donates 50 wheelchairs to Central Hospital
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Rotary Club of Jubilee Hills donated 50 wheelchairs to the Central Hospital, Lallaguda, Secunderabad on Monday.Arun Kumar Jain, General...

Hyderabad: The Rotary Club of Jubilee Hills donated 50 wheelchairs to the Central Hospital, Lallaguda, Secunderabad on Monday.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railway, said, "The kind gesture of the Rotary Club in donating 50 wheelchairs to Central Hospital, Lallaguda, is highly commendable. This contribution will greatly assist in serving patients at the Railway Hospital, Secunderabad."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick