Rotary Club donates 50 wheelchairs to Central Hospital
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Rotary Club of Jubilee Hills donated 50 wheelchairs to the Central Hospital, Lallaguda, Secunderabad on Monday.
Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railway, said, "The kind gesture of the Rotary Club in donating 50 wheelchairs to Central Hospital, Lallaguda, is highly commendable. This contribution will greatly assist in serving patients at the Railway Hospital, Secunderabad."
