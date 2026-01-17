Rotting rubbish breeds woes in Uppal amid civic lapses

Hyderabad: Despitethe Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mandating door-to-door garbage collection and waste segregation, several colonies in Uppal continue to battle roadside dumping. Heaps of mixed waste has become a common sight in Ganesh Nagar, Srinagar and Bhagat Nagar, sparking public health concerns and significant inconvenience for local residents.

During a field visit to these localities, large piles of refuse were observed along main roads and tucked into colony lanes. Although garbage collection vehicles are technically operational in the area, the absence of visible dustbins or designated dump boxes for segregation has led to waste being strewn openly on busy thoroughfares.

Under GHMC guidelines, waste collection through auto-tippers is compulsory, with user fees charged to households. The civic body claims to enforce penalties against non-compliant households, including marking them as defaulters and imposing fines. However, residents allege that these enforcement measures are non-existent on the ground.

Janki and Susheela, residents of Bhagat Nagar, revealed that the service is highly inconsistent. “The vehicle comes only once every three days and collects Rs 100 from each house. There are no dustbins provided and no segregation; all waste is simply dumped together,” they said.

Rajesh from Ganesh Nagar echoed these frustrations, stating that garbage is often moved to one side of the colony rather than being cleared, with trucks sometimes appearing only once a week. Sugunamma of Srinagar Colony noted that irregular collection schedules leave residents with little choice but to dump waste on the roadside. “We require the vehicles to come daily to prevent the waste from accumulating and spreading,” she stated.

While sanitation workers claim they clear roadside piles every morning, observations suggest that dumping resumes almost immediately after the trucks depart, highlighting a breakdown in both service and public awareness.

Furthermore, while CCTV cameras were installed to deter illegal dumping, many are reportedly non-functional. The rotting piles continue to emit foul odours and serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Attempts to obtain a response from GHMC officials regarding these service lapses and the lack of facilities remained unsuccessful.