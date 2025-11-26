Row over Hyd police memo against Ayyappa deeksha

Hyderabad: A controversy has emerged over the city’s police department issuing a memo rejecting the application of a police officer seeking permission to wear a black dress and grow a beard as part of his Ayyappa Deeksha while on duty. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is raising the issue and sharpening its criticism, alleging that the move reflects an “anti-Hindu policy.”

Taking to the social media handle X on Tuesday, VHP national spokesperson Dr Ravinuthala Sashidhar tagged the senior officials, including the Cyberabad Commissioner and the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, urging them to intervene. He questioned why similar memos were not issued to Muslim officers who maintain beards while on duty, arguing that rules appear to be applied selectively. He further highlighted that the department has previously allowed Iftar dinners at the historic Falaknuma Palace, with officers participating in traditional attire such as caps and sherwanis. Observers noted that during the month of Ramzan, Muslim personnel are often granted flexibility to offer afternoon prayers and break fast in the evening, while Hindu officers face restrictions in expressing their faith.

Dr Sashidhar questioned the religious neutrality in the police department, stressing that while discipline and uniformity are essential in police service, policies must be applied consistently across communities to avoid perceptions of bias. He urged authorities to respect the beliefs of all officers, emphasising that inclusivity strengthens institutional credibility. “Hindus’ religious practices should not be singled out as violations,” Dr Sashidhar called for equal treatment of personnel regardless of faith.