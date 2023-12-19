Live
RPF undertakes fortnight drive for passenger safety
Hyderabad: Railway Protection Force (RPF) executed a 15 day all-special fortnight drive. Operating diligently across the sprawling jurisdiction of South Central Railways (SCR), this crusade witnessed commendable achievements in curbing criminal activities within the railway premises.
According to SCR officials, the RPF teams successfully confiscated a substantial cache of contraband, including a staggering quantity of cannabis, weighing 60 kgs having a market value of Rs 15 lakh with the arrest of two persons.
Additionally, their vigilance resulted in the interception of 931 liquor bottles, valued at Rs 64,523 with the arrest of six persons, marking a decisive blow against illegal substance trafficking.
In the realm of ticketing malfeasance, 24 cases have been registered for the unauthorised booking of 635 railway reservation tickets. The confiscated tickets, with an estimated value of Rs 12,64,984 stand as a testament to the RPF’s unwavering commitment to combating fraudulent activities. Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR stated that the RPF should continue to undertake such strategic operations especially in view of the upcoming holiday season. He also stated that the RPF is steadfast in its pursuit of ensuring a seamless and secure journey for all rail users.