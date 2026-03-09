RR dist officials told to speed up approval of pending files

Rangareddy: The Ranga Reddy district administration rolled-out widespread measures and efforts to put fire in officials’ belly to ensure smooth conduct of the ambitious ‘Praja Palana Prajathi Pranalika,’ a public governance progress plan.

The 99-day intensive action plan, which began from March 6 and will continue till June 12, is aimed to accelerate development activities and public service mechanism besides bringing welfare schemes directly to the citizens. Officials from different departments were told to speed up clearing the pending files filed by the public. It is against this background, district collector C Narayan Reddy, instructed officials to ensure effective implementation of the ambitious programme. Addressing a teleconference on Sunday, he asked officials to take up the ambitious program from village level to constituency level.

He wanted special attention to be paid to sanitation in municipalities and panchayats, besides, ensuring clearance of files in health, welfare, child safety, agriculture, education, youth and women, environment departments.