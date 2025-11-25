RRR initiative a hit with residents as reusable products flood GHMC

Hyderabad: Several residents enthusiastically took part in the Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) initiative on Monday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), under the RRR initiative, has collected hundreds of books, clothes, toys, and other materials across various community clubs in the city. The Corporation will carefully collect and thoughtfully distribute the material to those in need.

The Corporation has implemented the initiative with a dual focus on waste management and public awareness, promoting the innovative use of recycled materials. According to the GHMC, as part of its commitment to building a sustainable environment, the GHMC collaborated with the Aparna Zenith Apartment Community Club to organise a focused RRR initiative in Serilingampally.

On Monday, the community came together to donate hundreds of books, clothes, and toys. A group of GHMC workers collected and packed the materials donated by the residents. A senior officer at GHMC said, “The initiative aimed to encourage active community participation in waste reduction, promote reuse by giving items a second life through donation, and minimise waste generation within the community.” The officer added, “A small step by the community is making a meaningful impact on society and the environment.”

Earlier, the GHMC also launched an initiative to collect scrap and disposable material directly from households. They collected these items using special vehicles and distributed them to those in need. The special vehicles were arranged and are going door-to-door, collecting old chairs, tables, beds, clothes, and other unusable items from households on weekends in different localities. The initiative has already received a positive response from residents.

The primary aim of the initiative is to prevent the dumping of waste material in nalas (drains) and drainage channels, which is a main cause of clogging. “Many people tend to dump such items in open plots or drainage canals, leading to unsanitary conditions,” said the Solid Waste Management officer.