Rs 113 cr gathering dust: BJP livid asGHMC sleeps on lifesaving funds

Hyderabad: Tensions flared within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday, as BJP corporators accused the state government and civic authorities of failing to utilise the Rs 113 crore released by the Central government for sewage diversion and tank-cleaning projects. The funds — meant to safeguard public health by tackling mosquito breeding and sewage contamination in 38 tanks — remain unspent, drawing sharp criticism from party leaders.

Addressing the media on Friday, corporator Shravan alleged that despite repeated petitions, GHMC has not responded to demands for action. “People are facing serious health problems due to sewage entering tanks. The Central government released Rs 113 crore, keeping in mind the growing mosquito menace, but the state government has not even given a basic agreement to use these funds. Files are pending and the money is lying idle,” he said.

Shravan condemned the police action against BJP corporators during a protest, calling it “inhumane” and “unfair.” He stressed that corporators have both the right and responsibility to demand funds for public welfare.

Shravan further questioned the functioning of multiple civic departments, including the GHMC, HMDA, Water Works and the district collectors, claiming that none of them had adequate funds. “Change drainage pipes—no funds, treat sewage—no funds, install street lights—no funds. People are paying taxes, but where is the administration’s response?” he asked, vowing that the BJP’s fight on public issues would continue. Saroor Nagar corporator Akula Srivani also condemned the treatment of BJP corporators during the GHMC Standing Committee meeting. She alleged that 50 policemen were deployed to drag corporators out of the office when they sought answers to four-year-old pending representations. “It is extremely shameful to drag a woman corporator without a woman constable. We were forcibly taken to Chikkadapalli police station. Shravan and Moosapet corporator Mahender were injured in the incident,” she said.

Srivani accused the Mayor and Commissioner of avoiding accountability. “There are no street lights, no new roads, sanitation is collapsing, and public money is being wasted. The Mayor’s answer to every problem is the same — ‘No… No… No…’. GHMC has thousands of crores in its budget, yet it is collapsing due to negligence,” she charged.

Both Shravan and Srivani vowed to raise these issues in upcoming council meetings, asserting that the BJP’s fight for public welfare and accountability in the use of central funds will not stop until satisfactory answers are given.