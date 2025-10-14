  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Rs 25 Lakh unaccounted cash seized in Jubilee Hills by-poll crackdown

Rs 25 Lakh unaccounted cash seized in Jubilee Hills by-poll crackdown
x
Highlights

In a major enforcement action under the ongoing election surveillance operations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency by-election, the Static...

In a major enforcement action under the ongoing election surveillance operations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency by-election, the Static Surveillance Team (SST) seized Rs 25 lakh in unaccounted cash.

The cash was seized from Jairam Talasia, a resident of Flat No. 194, Seethammadhara (NE Layout), Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, who was travelling towards Yousufguda in a car bearing registration number TS09FF 6111.

The 11B SST team, while conducting routine checks at Maitrivanam X Roads near Saradhi Studio, stopped the vehicle and, upon inspection, discovered the cash.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the seized cash was immediately handed over to the Local Police Station for further investigation and necessary action.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick