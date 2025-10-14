Live
- BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Rebukes Pakistan at UN Over Atrocities Against Afghan Children
- Samsung to offer stock compensation to employees
- As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate
- TN Assembly begins winter session amid political tensions
- AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre
- Kumble lauds 'clinical and consistent' Team India fow series sweep over WI
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 14, 2025): Claim Free Emotes, Pets & Rewards
- OpenAI Partners with Broadcom to Build Custom AI Chips, Redefining Global Compute Power
- Must address lack of resources in developing countries for ambitious climate measures: Minister
- Zeeshan Qadri opens up about his sweet brother-sister bond with Tanya Mittal
Rs 25 Lakh unaccounted cash seized in Jubilee Hills by-poll crackdown
In a major enforcement action under the ongoing election surveillance operations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency by-election, the Static...
In a major enforcement action under the ongoing election surveillance operations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency by-election, the Static Surveillance Team (SST) seized Rs 25 lakh in unaccounted cash.
The cash was seized from Jairam Talasia, a resident of Flat No. 194, Seethammadhara (NE Layout), Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, who was travelling towards Yousufguda in a car bearing registration number TS09FF 6111.
The 11B SST team, while conducting routine checks at Maitrivanam X Roads near Saradhi Studio, stopped the vehicle and, upon inspection, discovered the cash.
As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the seized cash was immediately handed over to the Local Police Station for further investigation and necessary action.