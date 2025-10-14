Rs 25 Lakh unaccounted cash seized in Jubilee Hills by-poll crackdown

In a major enforcement action under the ongoing election surveillance operations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency by-election, the Static Surveillance Team (SST) seized Rs 25 lakh in unaccounted cash.

The cash was seized from Jairam Talasia, a resident of Flat No. 194, Seethammadhara (NE Layout), Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, who was travelling towards Yousufguda in a car bearing registration number TS09FF 6111.

The 11B SST team, while conducting routine checks at Maitrivanam X Roads near Saradhi Studio, stopped the vehicle and, upon inspection, discovered the cash.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the seized cash was immediately handed over to the Local Police Station for further investigation and necessary action.